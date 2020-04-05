Metheny awarded Evans Award, dubbed state’s top prep player

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Kaden Metheny is as team-first as they come.

When asked about his proudest accomplishment of his high school career, of which there are a plethora, he went the with the ultimate team accomplishment that he and the rest of the 2018-2019 University Hawks were able to do together.

“No individual accomplishment, no individual award will ever surpass something like that. Bringing UHS the first-ever state championship is a feeling that I will remember, and cherish, and want to relive, for the rest of my life,” Metheny said.

But even the most team-first player knows when they’ve accomplished something great, individually.

Metheny, who’s committed to continue his basketball career at Bowling Green State University, has been awarded the 51st Evans Award, given annually to the top high school boys basketball player in West Virginia.

“It means so much. It’s definitely, it’s a blessing, and it’s very humbling to be able to look at the list that I’m now a part of. It’s just an amazing feeling. And it still hasn’t sunk in yet, probably won’t for a while, but it’s definitely a blessing.” Kaden Metheny, 2020 Evans Award winner

Metheny is the first University High School player to win the Evans Award — he’s also the first player to attend high school in Monongalia County to win the award, meaning he accomplished it before any of his rival Morgantown Mohigans.

He is, however, the fourth-straight player from North Central West Virginia to win the award, following Jarrod West (NDHS, 2017), Taevon Horton (FSHS, 2018) and Jalen Bridges (FSHS, 2019).

He’s aware of the names on the list of Evans Award winners. Metheny said he’s looked up to West for a few years now. He’s also familiar with the 1977 and 1978 award winner, Jeff Schneider, who has helped the Bowling Green commit in his recruiting process.

“To be able to be on a list with those types of names is incredible, and I could have never imagined being on a list like that,” Metheny said.

Related Story: Coast to Coast with Kaden Metheny

Related Story: Metheny sets UHS records, Hawks blowout Morgantown for sectional title

The University point guard repeated as a first team all-state member, being named the Captain for this year’s team. That, and now this award, proves he’s the top player in the state, a mentality that he knows he has to have whenever he steps on the court.

“I’ve always tried to have as much confidence on the court as possible. That confidence has driven me to achieve so much, and without that confidence I wouldn’t be the player that I am today,” he said.

Metheny’s name is all over the UHS record books. He’ll graduate as the school’s all-time leading scorer, first 2,000-point scorer, and all-time leader in made 3-pointers. He passed some of the best players to ever wear the Hawks uniform to get atop those lists, including former Hawks and West Virginia Mountaineers great Jedd Gyorko.

HAWKS HEROES: Earlier this season, Kaden Metheny passed former @U_Athletics legend Jedd Gyorko on a couple school records lists.

Hear what Metheny had to say yesterday about Gyorko inspiring him to be great. @kmeth3 @JGyorko05 pic.twitter.com/PdH0WPgIUP — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) April 4, 2020

As the final ending of his senior season remains in doubt, with the state tournaments postponed and schools closed until April 30th, it’s set in stone, that he’s going to be a Falcon for college ball, an opportunity that’s not lost on Metheny.

“Looking back at my high school career, it’s amazing to see what all the team accomplished, what all I accomplished. I never could’ve imagined it. And if I can go to college, and I can do one little thing like I did in high school it would be amazing. Me being able to go play Division I basketball is a blessing in itself, and I’m not taking anything for granted,” Metheny said.

Even better for Metheny is that Bowling Green is scheduled to visit the WVU Coliseum in late November to take on Bob Huggins club.

It’ll be the first official time Metheny will have played inside, but he has played on the court once before.

Kaden Metheny is headed to Bowling Green to play basketball at the collegiate level. And the Falcons just so happen to have #WVU on their schedule. See what the Morgantown native had to say about getting the chance to play inside the Coliseum. @kmeth3 @U_Athletics @BGSUMHoops pic.twitter.com/fjLDvPIZCA — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) April 4, 2020

Metheny is hopeful the state tournaments will happen. He wants the chance to play for another state title, saying as good as winning the first title felt that a second straight would feel even better.

The Hawks are the favorite to win the Triple-A state title if, and when, the tournaments would be played.

And if they are, the state’s top player is looking to have an encore performance, and bring a second title to Bakers Ridge. That way he can go out on top officially, with his team, and not individually with this award or any other.

That’s the way he would want it.