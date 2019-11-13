Metheny makes it official, signs with Bowling Green

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – University’s Kaden Metheny made it official Wednesday by putting pen to paper and signing his National Letter of Intent to continue his basketball career at Bowling Green State University.

Metheny announced that decision earlier this year, but today’s signing made that announcement official.

Kaden Metheny signed to Bowling Green State University Wednesday. (Photo via Ryan Decker / WBOY)

The senior helped lead the Hawks to their first state title last year, eclipsed the 1,000 point mark midway through last year, while averaging 23.5 points per game.

He’s also a three-time all-state selection.

But there is still work left to do with the start of his senior season less than a month away. And the Morgantown-native scoring machine is ready to take his game to the next level.

“It feels great. It’s a blessing for me to be able to say I’m going to play Division-1 basketball. It’s a dream come true. It’s definitely a lot of weight off my shoulders, and I’m happy that now I can prepare with my brothers in winning another state championship with them. And now that’s my full focus. That’s our ultimate goal is win another state championship,” Metheny said.

Metheny had a slew of offers from the D-1 level, but ultimately chose the Falcons.

As he said, though, he’s hoping to add another ring to his hand before he’s done at University.