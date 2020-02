WHEELING, W.Va. – In a battle of top five Triple-A teams, it was a pair of familiar faces that made the difference for No. 1 University.

Kaden Metheny scored 23 points, while KJ McClurg added 22, in the Hawks’ 20-point win over No. 4 Wheeling Park in the OVAC Tournament opener.

With University’s two stars tallying a combined 45 points, the Hawks soared in the second half, winning 70-50 over the Patriots.