Metheny, McClurg lead University past Greater Beckley Christian in Country Roads Tip Off

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – With scouts from multiple colleges on hand, it was the player that has already signed with a school that came out firing.

After that, the player most probably came to see began to heat up.

University’s Kaden Metheny started off hot, Friday night, in the Hawks first game of the Big Shots Country Roads Tip Off tournament. The Bowling Green-commit scored 11 points in the first quarter, and added ten more in the second.

KJ McClurg, meanwhile, also scored 11 points in the opening quarter.

With the Hawks top two scorers firing early, and solid contributions early on from John Ross Mazza and Ryan Niceler, they cruised to a thirty-point victory over the number-two team in Single-A, winning 93-63.

University outscored Greater Beckley Christian 25-6 in the second quarter, which led to the Hawks commanding a thirty-point lead at halftime.

