Metheny on Friday’s performance: “I was feeling it.”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – University’s Kaden Metheny continued to re-write his school’s record books Friday night, when he scored a school-best 44 points in the Hawks’ win over Morgantown.

That same night, he also became the first player in UHS history to score 2,000 points in his career. Metheny enters the Regional round of the postseason sitting at 2,018.

The win not only kept University’s hopes of repeating as Triple-A state champs alive, and got revenge over the Mohigans for last year’s defeat in the sectional title game, but also ensured one final home game for Metheny and his fellow Hawks seniors.

“I was feeling it. Hey, wore a little shooting sleeve, I don’t know if that was it or not. But definitely wanted to get one more home game. I love this place. And I didn’t want that to be my last home game here. And so, just wanted to win one more time here,” Metheny said.

And his coach is heading up the campaign for Metheny to bring home the Evans Award at the end of the season, given annually to the top player in the state.

“If Kaden Metheny is not the state player of the year, I don’t know who is. I don’t care. He’s the best player in the state of West Virginia, both sides of the ball. He does it all. He handles the ball, he can shoot, pass, plays incredible defense. He’s the real deal, complete package. He’ll be missed,” University head coach Joe Schmidle said.

University hosts John Marshall on Tuesday, with a win sending the Hawks back to the state tournament to defend their crown.