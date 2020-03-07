Metheny sets UHS records, Hawks blow out Morgantown for sectional title

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Kaden Metheny is already the all-time leader in University High School in career points and made 3-pointers for a career.

And he set two more records in a historic night, Friday night, in the Class AAA Region I, Section 2 title game.

At roughly the 5:40 mark in the third quarter, Metheny drained a three that gave him 2,000 points for his career – the first player in UHS history to do so.

He then ended the game with 44 points – a single-game scoring record in Hawks hoops history.

With Metheny sinking nine 3-pointers in the game, University took an early lead that it grew, and grew and grew until it reached more than 50 points by the end of the game, that ended in a 108-57 win over cross-town rival Morgantown to claim the sectional crown.

“It’s been a blessing. It’s been a blessing. Never could’ve imagined this journey. I wouldn’t have wanted to spend it with anyone else, these are my brothers,” Metheny said.

“Just a flood of emotions. All the hard work that I’ve put in to this game of basketball, and to see what it’s panned out to be so far. It’s truly amazing,” he continued.

Metheny drilled three 3-pointers in the first quarter, hit one more in the second, two in the third, and added three more in the fourth quarter.

Overshadowed by his performance was KJ McClurg, who scored 23 points and played very well on the defensive end.

With the win, University earns the right to host one of the Region I co-finals. Meanwhile, Morgantown now heads to Wheeling to face the Patriots of Wheeling Park with a trip to Charleston hanging in the balance.