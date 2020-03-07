Metheny sets UHS records, Hawks blow out Morgantown for sectional title

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Kaden Metheny is already the all-time leader in University High School in career points and made 3-pointers for a career.

And he set two more records in a historic night, Friday night, in the Class AAA Region I, Section 2 title game.

At roughly the 5:40 mark in the third quarter, Metheny drained a three that gave him 2,000 points for his career – the first player in UHS history to do so.

He then ended the game with 44 points – a single-game scoring record in Hawks hoops history.

With Metheny sinking nine 3-pointers in the game, University took an early lead that it grew, and grew and grew until it reached more than 50 points by the end of the game, that ended in a 108-57 win over cross-town rival Morgantown to claim the sectional crown.

“It’s been a blessing. It’s been a blessing. Never could’ve imagined this journey. I wouldn’t have wanted to spend it with anyone else, these are my brothers,” Metheny said.

“Just a flood of emotions. All the hard work that I’ve put in to this game of basketball, and to see what it’s panned out to be so far. It’s truly amazing,” he continued.

Metheny drilled three 3-pointers in the first quarter, hit one more in the second, two in the third, and added three more in the fourth quarter.

Overshadowed by his performance was KJ McClurg, who scored 23 points and played very well on the defensive end.

With the win, University earns the right to host one of the Region I co-finals. Meanwhile, Morgantown now heads to Wheeling to face the Patriots of Wheeling Park with a trip to Charleston hanging in the balance.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories