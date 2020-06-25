MHS gets back in the weight room during phase two workouts

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.- Sean Biser’s crew returned to the weight room on Monday as phase two summer workouts began.

If you’ve heard about coach Biser, you may have heard him or his players talk about his mentality in the weight room.

Now that they’re finally back to being able to lift weights, Biser says he sees just how coachable his team is.

The Mohigans follow a workout plan while lifting that ends with a rep max they call the juice set.

“So each week from here on out, they’ll try to beat their max. And it’s about repetition it’s not about weight, it’s about how many reps they’re getting and we’re working in sixes right now. And the juice set, we want them to have some juice about themselves. You know, you’re challenging yourself. And really you’re competing against yourself every week. So we think that kind of fits into our mentality,” Biser said.

MHS spends their hour of allotted time during phase two workouts half in the weight room and half working on fitness and agility on Pony Lewis Field.

Biser also stressed the importance of both conditioning and lifting during phase two.