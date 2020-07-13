MHS girls soccer begins three week period, focusing on technical skills

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.- The Morgantown High School girls soccer team was awake and on Pony Lewis Field bright and early Monday morning.

MHS Girls soccer head coach Stirlin Rivers and his Mohigans are back on the turf, this time with soccer balls allowed.

As MHS starts its three-week period, the girls soccer team plays breakfast club with their 7 a.m. training sessions.

Rivers puts emphasis on technical skills to start the three-week window and said they will later get into scrimmaging and game-like drills as the days go on.

“We needed them back to touching the ball a lot so a lot of the sessions we’re going to be doing especially this week is going to be a lot of technical stuff more than anything else just to get them back in that groove and getting back to touching the ball and so forth,” Rivers said.

And two of the most technically sound players on this Mohigan squad are seniors Anna Iquinto and Alyssa Weaver.

When 12 News spoke with coach Rivers early on in the summer, he said these two players will be taking a big role on the team this year- and he was right.

Iquinto said it’s great to be back on the field with her team and she likes what she sees from incoming freshman talent. She also agrees technical work is a big focus during these workouts.

“I’m just really excited to play with our freshman group because I see a lot of potential in all of them and they’re at our level so it’s going to work perfectly fine. To get our technical skills back to where they were since we were off. But most of us had travel so I mean we’re not that far off but we’re pretty far off so we want to get back to where we were,” Iquinto said.

So the Mohigans’ goal is clear- to climb the triple-A girl’s soccer mountain to obtain another state title this upcoming fall.