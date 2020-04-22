MHS Girls soccer relies on rising seniors stepping up this fall

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Like many local soccer teams, the reigning AAA State Champions are putting in work despite spring sports and club soccer season being at a stand still.

While teams can’t meet physically, the Mohigans are taking advantage of zoom calls with their club teams in order to work on fitness and technical skills.

Morgantown Girls soccer head coach Stirlin Rivers says he appreciates the time and effort put in by his players for the club soccer programs.

“Well for me it’s a good avenue for them to get extra work you know from what I give them and then from their club it just keeps them busy. They have different exercises, practices using zoom with their club coaches and so forth so they’ve been keeping in shape and stuff,” Rivers said.

And while MHS graduates five seniors, two to Division I programs and two to Division II programs, they’ll have to rely on their rising seniors for leadership this upcoming season.

Two of these seniors are Anna Iquinto and Alyssa Weaver and they are ready to fill big shoes.

“It’s going to be very hard to replace our seniors that we have currently but I’m actually really excited to do it with the other two seniors especially Alyssa Weaver with me but I’m really excited to see how that’s going to be next year it’s going to be hard since we lost all of those key players we had,” Iquinto said.

The young Mohigan program will also see plenty of fresh faces including Gracie Brown- the second daughter of WVU Women’s Soccer coach and legend Nikki Izzo-Brown to come through Morgantown High.

Rivers is excited about the young talent coming to the program.