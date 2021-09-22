MHS girls, UHS boys XC teams receive national rankings

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The University High boys and Morgantown High girls cross country programs have received national recognition after both teams were ranked in the top 25 in the county on MileSplit.

Both the UHS boys and MHS girls won 2020 WVSSAC State titles and now the teams are getting recognized on the national stage.

MileSplit Cross Country has the University boys ranked as the 20th team in the country after wins at the Harry Grove and Belpre Invitational meets.

In the first edition of the @milesplit team national rankings, University comes in at 20th. Go Hawks! pic.twitter.com/uF29R5qN22 — UHS Cross Country (@UHS_Distance) September 22, 2021

University’s top boys runner, Josh Edwards, recently committed to the University of Oregon XC program after winning his third Gatorade Player of the Year title as well as multiple cross country and track and field individual state titles.

Edwards was recognized by MileSplit as the 8th ranked boys individual cross country runner in the nation back in December of 2020.

MileSplit ranked the Morgantown girls at 21st after finishing second in the Red White and Blue Classic and Boardman Spartan Invitational meets.

Irene Riggs and Lea Hatcher of Morgantown finished first and second, respectively, individually in the 2020 WVSSAC State cross country meet.

Both teams have proven to be top teams in the Mountain State and are now shedding light on the elite status of cross country in WV, specifically Monongalia County.

You can view the girls rankings here.

You can view the boys rankings here.