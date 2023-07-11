LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WBOY) — Now that her high school running career is officially over, it’s not remotely a stretch to call Irene Riggs one of the most successful athletes the state of West Virginia has ever seen as she receives national honors this week.

Riggs is in Los Angeles this week for the Gatorade Awards where she’s joined by the rest of 2023’s National Players of the Year to get the superstar treatment for a few days, an experience she said that the’s grateful for.

As the first Mountain State competitor to ever be honored as a Gatorade National Player of the Year, Riggs was recognized for those accomplishments on the biggest stage yet.

“I didn’t really know what to expect this weekend so it’s been super exciting. It’s been kind of like a new surprise every day. I’m definitely being spoiled but it’s really cool and honoring and it’s really fun to meet all these athletes from different sports that kind of have the same mindset as you,” Riggs said.

One thing that Riggs said she’s always had on her mind is how important it is for her to represent the state of West Virginia and that hasn’t changed at all since she’s been on the west coast.

“It’s just a really big honor to be able to represent my state that way,” Riggs said, “The state gives me so much support and it’s definitely just really exciting for everybody that I can represent the state that well.”

After the Gatorade Awards show on Tuesday, Riggs and her fellow award winners will be in attendance for the ESPYs on Wednesday, which you can watch on WBOY-ABC at 8 p.m.