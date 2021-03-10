MHS, UHS swim teams honor seniors ahead of meet with BUHS

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown and University high schools honored their senior swim team members ahead of Wednesday’s season-opening meet with Buckhannon-Upshur.

Morgantown senior, Rainey Block, spoke about what it meant to be honored, to get to this point in her swim career, and to be able to take the honored ‘senior swim’.

Morgantown senior, Rainey Block, receiving her gifts on her senior night, Wednesday. (Photo via Ryan Decker / WBOY)

“I’m so grateful to be here. Today I just can’t help but think back to my first day ever of swim, when I decided to join the team my freshman year,” said Block. “For the last few years I’ve seen the seniors doing it (the senior swim), and I’ve always been like ‘Wow, I can’t wait for that to be me.’ But when I was up on the blocks I was like, I really made it. I made it here from freshman year, and especially with COVID I’m just so grateful.”

After the seniors were honored, and some technical difficulties got sorted out, Wednesday’s meet got underway.

It was no surprise to see the Buccaneers top relay team of Candence Vincent, Alayna Whitehair, Cameron Zuliani, and Mackenzie Reynolds take first place in the 200 Medley Relay.

It was also no surprise to see Morgantown’s Caroline Riggs reach the wall first in the 200 IM with a time of 2:06.

University also picked up a couple early event wins, as Mia Rice and Frank McCutchan won each of the 200 yard freestyle events.