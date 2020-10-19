Mic’d Up: Golfing with Michael Harris

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – During this year’s high school state golf tournament, North Marion standout, Michael Harris, said that he’d be willing to give some of the local reporters a few tips to help improve their golf game.

As someone who is trying to get better at the game of golf, I couldn’t help but take him up on his offer.

Last week, I spent a few hours with Harris at the golf course at Green Hills Country Club — the home course of the North Marion Huskies.

Click on the video above to see the segment of the video that aired during the 12 SportsZone Monday evening.

Click on the video below to watch the full video of my golf outing.