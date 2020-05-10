Mic’d Up, Gone Fishin’ with the Lewis County HS fishing team, Part One

HORNER, W.Va. – On Saturday, we introduced you to Jared Griffith, Nic Kuhn and the Lewis County High School fishing team.

Today, we give you an inside look at what it’s like to be aboard the “USS Minutemen” and on the water with Griffith and Kuhn.

Griffith, aside from being a decorated kicker on the football field, as an accomplished fisherman, as well, and qualified for the fishing state tournament last year.

Kuhn, a multi-sport athlete in his own right, won the 2019 B.A.S.S. high school fishing state tournament last year, and was a national qualifier.

We mic’d up Griffith and Kuhn earlier this week to bring you along for the ride on a sunny day at Skin Creek near Stonewall Jackson Lake.