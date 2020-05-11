Mic’d Up, Gone Fishin’ with the Lewis County HS fishing team, Part Two

HORNER, W.Va. – We continue our coverage of the Lewis County High School fishing team Sunday night with Part Two of our “Mic’d Up, Gone Fishin'” series.

If you missed Part One, you can watch it by clicking on the link.

We introduced our viewers to the LCHS fishing team, and its coach Hunter McWhorter, and seniors Jared Griffith and Nic Kuhn on Saturday. You can watch that story by clicking here.

In this, our final installment on the team, Griffith and Kuhn explain different facets of competition, and comment on coming back to the water to catch a fish that got away, as well as winning a state title.

