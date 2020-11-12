Michael Harris signs with Fairmont State men’s golf

RACHEL, W.Va. – One of the top prep golfers in the state, Michael Harris, signed to continue his career at the collegiate level on Thursday.

Harris, who was fielding interest from multiple Mountain East Conference schools, ultimately chose to stay close to home, and will join the Fairmont State men’s golf program.

Harris, who finished as the state runner-up in Double-A this year, helped lead his North Marion Huskies to another great year on the golf course, which included a big victory over Fairmont Senior on the Polar Bears’ home course, a Big Ten championship, and another second-place finish in Wheeling.

Harris spoke on how the oddity of this year may have actually helped his golf game.

“All in all, as much as I hate to say this, because I know there’s a lot of people affected by it, but it’s probably been a bonus for me to get to play since March,” said Harris. “I love baseball, but baseball getting canceled helped build and develop my game; a couple swing changes this summer. And it all came together, thankfully.”

Harris earned Big Ten Player of the Year honors this year, and twice in his career was named to the All-State team.

And for any golfers out there who are looking to get some tips from one of the best, you can check out our Golfing with Michael Harris story.