BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WBOY) – Caleb Cottle’s seventh inning double broke up a would-be no-hitter from Post 68 on Thursday night but it didn’t matter for the result in a 2-1 Bridgeport win.

Rowan Michaelis spun five hitless innings before giving way to Dylan Duvall who did not allow a base runner in the sixth and record the final three outs to earn the save.

A Ben McDougal RBI single opened the scoring and was shortly followed by a fielder’s choice that put Post 68 up 2-0 after an inning.

It stayed that way until back-to-back doubles by Cottle and Cody Thomas got the visitors on the board.

Duvall was able to finish the job and give Bridgeport a win in the rematch of last season’s Area 2 tournament final.

Michaelis earned the win with four scoreless innings while Zach Harman took the loss for Morgantown, allowing two runs on four hits in five innings of work.