MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The final step before the American Legion World Series arrives in Morgantown tomorrow as Dale Miller Field at Mylan Park plays host to the Mid-Atlantic Regional tournament this week.

Six state champions from the region, as well as the runners-up from the state of Pennsylvania and the hosts, Morgantown Post 2, are set to compete in a five-day double elimination tournament with a spot in the Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina next week.

The tournament gets underway with the Pennsylvania runner-up Boyertown Post 471 taking on the Maryland state champions from Fredrick Post 11.

Delaware Post 1 faces off with Chesapeake, Virginia Post 280 at 1 pm to be followed by the West Virginia state champions, South Charleston Post 94 taking on Allentown, New Jersey at 4.

The first day of action wraps up with the hosts from Morgantown battling the Pennsylvania state champions from Philipsburg Post 437.

As many as fifteen games could be played at Mylan Park over the next five days to crown a regional champion with the winners of each region tournament from around the country qualifying for the eight-team World Series bracket next week.