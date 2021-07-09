Mid-Atlantic Regional Baseball Tournament gets underway in Harrison County; WV Patriot defeats Gilmer County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Another staple of summer — the Father and Sons Mid-Atlantic Regional Baseball Tournament — got underway today across Harrison County.

Multiple fields will be used Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for more than 100 games of baseball fun.

This year’s tournament looks a lot different than last year’s, which of course had all of the latest COVID-19 restrictions in place.

Even though we’re still in the midst of the pandemic, restrictions-free baseball is great baseball!

“Oh, it makes it a whole lot easier for everybody, the players, the fans, the parents, and obviously us running the tournament. So, it makes it better for everybody,” said Tournament Director, Robert Marra.



Marra also invited anyone from the community to see the games, so they can see all the local teams.

A small crowd was on-hand, Friday evening, at the Bridgeport Rec Complex to watch the 14U West Virginia Patriot organization take on the Gilmer County Pioneers.

West Virginia took a 2-0 lead before Luke Buckner ripped an RBI-double to deep center field.

It was all West Virginia after that, as Patriot defeated Gilmer County 9-1.