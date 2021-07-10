Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament: 18u Clarksburg Post 13 shuts down Mid-State Militia

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – Clarksburg Post 13 defeated Mid-State Militia 5-1 in the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament on Saturday.

There was no score through two innings of the game due to a strong defensive performance by Clarksburg as well as strong pitching on the mound from South Harrison’s Josh Thomaschek. Thomaschek pitched six innings and struck out nine.

In the third inning, Robert C. Byrd’s Brody Byrd laid down a bunt to reach first base and later scored on a passed ball to give Clarksburg its first run of the game.

Post 13 only allowed one run in the game and went on to win 5-1.