MiLB shakeup could affect WV Black Bears

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – Minor League Baseball could be on the verge of getting a major shakeup. And the West Virginia Black Bears could be part of it.

The Professional Baseball Agreement (PBA) between Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball is set to expire in September of 2020.

The agreement comes up every five years, but according to Minor League Baseball’s Senior Director of Communications Jeff Lantz, there haven’t been “significant changes” to the PBA since 1990. (Note: It should be noted that “significant changes” is being said to me large changes to the layout of Minor League Baseball as a whole. There have certainly been changes to the game over the last 29-plus years.)

But that could change this year.

There have been multiple proposals reported of how the Minor League Baseball landscape could change.

One of those proposals even outlines the potential of getting rid of roughly 42 Minor League clubs around the country.

I spoke with Lantz Tuesday and asked how these potential changes could impact the West Virginia Black Bears.

“You know, who knows, they could end up a full season team. They could end up staying in the New York-Penn League. We’re going to do everything we can to keep the New York-Penn League around. The Short Season leagues are kind of rumored as being some of the targets for Major League Baseball. But with that facility, I think they’d be a very appealing home for some teams if they were looking to move anybody around,” Lantz said in an exclusive phone interview with 12 Sports.

He also said that the MLB and MiLB are looking into a multitude of different options when it comes to the PBA, and how it could potentially restructure or reorganize the Minor League landscape.

We’ll have more from Lantz on this topic over the coming days.