Miles inks with Battlers Mens Soccer

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – One of the top soccer players in the state chose to stay in the mountain state to continue his athletic career.

Robert C. Byrd’s Khori Miles signed with the Alderson Broaddus Men’s Soccer Program. The first team all-state player says AB was the right fit from the start.

“AB was my main choice because I’ve been there multiple times and they treat me well and tell me what’s going to happen and how i’m going to play and all that and the coach played a main role in my decision of going to AB. I know everybody on the team already, I’ve practiced with them a couple of times. I like how they play it fits into my play style and hopefully we’ll do good next season,” Miles said.

Khori also says he wanted to stay close to home so that his family and friends could continue to watch him play.

He looks to make an impact right away for the Battlers next fall.