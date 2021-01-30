Miller-Cardwell drops 21 in Battlers win over Bobcats

BUCKHANNON, W.Va.- The Alderson Broaddus Men’s basketball team picked up a road win over West Virginia Wesleyan College on Saturday.

The Battlers pulled away with a lead early, but the Bobcats kept it close throughout the first half.

Christian Miller-Cardwell scored 11 of his 21 points in the first half to lead AB.

Jaylin Reed and Daylin Lee combined for 23 points in the first half to keep the Bobcats close.

AB led Wesleyan 41-37 at the halftime break.

The Battlers went on to win 84-76 and are now 4-3 on the season. Wesleyan fell to 0-7.

Cardwell led the Battlers with 21 points, David Shriver and Josh Bradford each scored 18.

Reed led the Bobcats with 24 points and Lee finished with a double-double 17 and 14.