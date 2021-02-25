Miller-Cardwell drops 49 points, tied in fourth for most points in MEC history

PHILIPPI, W.Va.- Alderson Broaddus Men’s Basketball junior Christian Miller- Cardwell had an explosive performance on Wendesday night.

The Battlers lost in heartbreaking fashion, 99-98 to Wheeling in overtime, but Miller-Cardwell had a career day.

He scored 49 points, scored half of the Battlers points shooting 76 percent on thte night.

Miller-Cardwell said the closest he’s had to this performance was in high school where he scored 44 points, but this is a career-high for him.

His 49 points has him tied in fourth for most points scored in Mountain East Conference history.

He said he’s been putting in the extra work and is happy to represent the Battlers in the MEC history books.

“I’ve been struggling recently finishing inside the paint.So me and coach have just been putting extra work in. I mean it helps when your teammates give you the ball in the right spot, the right places to score. It’s surreal. Coach Dye believed in me and my teammates. He always told me that I could always have a good game like that, just be patient and it’ll come,” Miller-Cardwell said.

Miller-Cardwell averages 18.8 points per game for AB and is the fourth leading scorer on the Battlers team.