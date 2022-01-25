Miller, Harper lift (6) Tigers over Flying Eagles

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Class Triple-A sixth-ranked Elkins took a win home after a 58-44 contest with Robert C. Byrd.

The first three quarters were a tight ball game.

RCB led 14-12 after one quarter and 23-22 at the halftime break.

The Tigers started to heat up in the third but RCB didn’t let them sneak a lead for too long. Cory Harper hit three threes but again, it was a one point game after three quarters.

In the fourth quarter, Elkins took care of business for the win.

Tanner Miller led the Tigers with 20 points and Cory Harper finished the night with 14 points.

Charles Hawkins led the Eagles with 13 points.