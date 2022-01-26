Minutemaids win seven-straight, credit teamwork

SOUTH WESTON, W.Va. – The Lewis County girls basketball team won seven-straight games with a win over Elkins on Tuesday.

The Minutemaids took down the Tigers 47-36.

Lewis County, who welcomed a new head coach this season in Joe Nichols, struggled at the start of the season.

The Maids lost four out of their first five contests but they’ve completely turned it around with seven straight wins.

The wins are quality for Lewis County, too. Wins include two Quad-A opponents in Bridgeport and Preston as well as Single-A ranked Clay-Battelle.

It’s all about teamwork for the Minutemaids.



“We’ve worked as a team, we’re pushing for more. We all have a common goal and that’s to play our game at our pace and work hard on the floor and keep up with everyone else,” Ella Pinkey, freshman point guard said.

The Maids look to keep the wins coming and they know how to get it done.



“Don’t get comfortable. Never be satisfied. A lot of team work, getting used to new players, learning how everyone plays differently and having chemistry on the floor,” Lauren Wyatt, senior forward said.

Lewis County has a tough test ahead as they see seventh ranked East Fairmont on Thursday.



