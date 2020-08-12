Minutemen playing for playoff berth streak

WESTON, W.Va. – Fall sports at the high school level are still scheduled to begin next week, and there is plenty on the line heading into the 2020 season for all teams involved.

Of course, the season itself is still on the line as of now, but records and streaks are on the line as well.

Take the Lewis County High School football team for example.

The Minutemen are coming off back-to-back playoff appearances over the past two years. A third-straight playoff appearance this season would mark only the second time in program history that that’s happened.

“Making that postseason run is a goal for us, but we really strive on taking it one game at a time,” Lewis County head coach Dustin Cogar said. “I mean, this senior class has worked hard. As freshmen, they were 1-9. So they’re really part of that turnaround, as a whole. And the classes before them that really got it right and really started pushing us to have some success. So I really, really want to see them have a chance to go out there and show what they worked hard for.”

Marshall Hobbs is of course a very important senior this year, and he’s been part of that turn around.

The high school football season is scheduled to get started on Monday.