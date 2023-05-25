SOUTH WESTON, W.Va (WBOY) – The Lewis County Minutemen secured a place in the Class AA state baseball tournament on Tuesday night with a 4-1 victory over Robert C. Byrd.

It’s the second time in school history that Lewis County is headed to state with a midseason turnaround inspiring a run for the ages.

“his is huge for the program. The guys have been through a lot,” head coach Tyler Wood said, “We had a six-game losing streak and battled back and have won 12 of 13 since we got back from the beach. They deserve this. They really do. They deserve all this.”

The Minutemen have certainly not lacked support along the way with loud and proud Lewis County community following them the whole time.

“The crowds this year have been amazing. We haven’t had crowds like that show up to our field the whole time I’ve been here and to do it as a senior after two rough seasons the last two years, it’s amazing,” third baseman Grant Mealey said.

Lewis County returns to the state baseball tournament for the first time in 37 years next Friday as the fourth-seeded minutemen take on #1 Winfield at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston.