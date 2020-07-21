Minutemen seniors show leadership during phase three

WESTON, W.Va. – The Lewis County football team continues its three week period with its last week beginning on Monday.

The Minutemen run their practices broken down into position-based pods and are keeping the pods with 10 players or less.

LCHS football head coach Dustin Cogar said he wants to see what he has player wise going into this season.

A big focus during the three week period is conditioning for the Minutemen and Cogar said phase one and two workouts were a big help in doing that.

Cogar also said he has seen a huge leadership role being taken by his seniors.

“Good numbers, good dedication. We’ve got a good senior class coming in and I think they’re leading by example. I think these guys have been a real good leader for us and another coach, you know they’re out there talking to the kids, getting them here,” Cogar said.

Cogar said the team has been relying on its seniors. But one in particular who has been stepping up is Marshall Hobbs. Last year’s second team all state running back is keeping the already established family-like atmosphere alive.

“He’s a vocal guy in the locker room. He leads by example but he’s a team player 100 percent so everybody out here, we’ve had the battle cry of family for the last couple years and its proven to be pretty strong right now,” Cogar said.

Cogar said it’s huge for the program to have seniors play this role for the younger guys.

“We have a bunch of them. We got one, I’m looking around on the field, we’ve got one at every position that’s kinda really taking it by the reins and rein people in,” Cogar said.

The Minutemen look forward to the upcoming season and are doing their best to follow guidelines and keep masks on to do so.

