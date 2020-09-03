Minutemen shutout Mountaineers

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – High school soccer kicked off its season on Wednesday as Liberty hosted Lewis County.

The Minutemen got off to a quick start and put two in the back of the net within the first 20 minutes of the game.

Lewis County headed into halftime up 2-0.

Quick scoring was the name of the game for the Minutemen as they came out of halftime ready to go. Within the first minute of play, Owen Spangler played a nice overhead ball to John Atchison who took a few touches and ripped one in the back of the net to put Lewis County up 3-0.

Ben Goodwin breaks through the Mountaineer defense and took a shot, but Liberty’s Len Hogue deflects it and it ends up back at Goodwin’s feet where he shoots right panel for the goal. Lewis County went up 4-0.

The Minutemen kept rolling as another nice set up by Spangler put the ball in scoring position as Keller Bennett took a shot and scored to put Lewis County up 5-0.

Minutemen never let up and they recorded a 6-0 shutout over Liberty.