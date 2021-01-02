Misfits accept bid to play in Wilson DeMarini Youth Elite World Series

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Misfits are a new local youth baseball team as they were only put together last fall, but they’ve already made a mark in the baseball world.

The 13u Misfits, comprised of players from all over north central West Virginia, have been invited to play in the Wilson DeMarini Youth Elite World Series in Melbourne, Florida this Spring.

The Misfits have only been playing together for one season but it was one that made them want to continue.

They ended their Fall season with a 24-1 record and multiple tournament wins and this earned them a bid to one of the biggest youth baseball tournaments and a chance to show what West Virginia has got.

“It’s a big honor to be able to do this. Thirty two teams are going to Florida and we were chosen to be one of them, represent the state of West Virginia. The opportunity for these kids to go to Florida and be down there with the best of the best, see some teams from other countries, Puerto Rico is going to be there. So I mean kids can’t experience any of that around here so we’re honored to be able to do it,” Bub Mazzei, Misfits head coach, said.

“It’s really cool. We can showcase that West Virginia can play baseball all around the world. I’m most excited about going up against the best from the east coast,” Lanson Orndorf, Misfits pitcher, said.



Mazzei also said this team is special and he’s excited to see what they will do this season.

The Misfits head to Florida in the Spring.