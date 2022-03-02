GRANVILLE, W.Va. – Although Major League Baseball will be delayed this Spring, the West Virginia Black Bears and the MLB Draft League will keep their opening day date as scheduled.

The MLB lockdown will not affect the start dates of any MLB Draft League team.

The good news for baseball fans comes after the West Virginia Black Bears released the following statement:

The 2022 MLB Draft League season and the West Virginia Black Bears business operations will be unaffected by the MLB lockout. Players who are draft eligible or are not signed to a Major League contract are not affected by the work stoppage.

The MLB Draft League season begins on June 2. We are looking forward to welcoming back our great fans to Monongalia County Ballpark for our Opening Day on Tuesday, June 7 against the Frederick Keys.

The Black Bears kick off their season with an away game at the Mahoning Valley Scrappers home field on June 2.

The home opener remains on June 7 at the Monongalia County Ballpark.

Updates can be found at www.westvirginiablackbears.com.