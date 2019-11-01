Mohawk Bowl Preview: University aims for win No. 4 to end regular season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – John Kelley wasn’t sure if University was going to win a game heading into this season.

The Hawks have won three game, and have the chance to end the 2019 regular season with a fourth in the biggest game of their season.

“It’s huge, and it’s always fun. It’s just very strange this year, because both teams are perennial playoff teams, and for the first time probably since, historically, early 90s, both teams aren’t going to be going to the playoffs,” said Kelley.

University has a better chance of backing their way into the postseason than rival Morgantown heading into the annual Mohawk Bowl.

In order to do so, the Hawks need to win Friday, and then get a lot of help from other Triple-A teams.

“We’re not mathematically eliminated, but I’m just really proud of this team. To have won three games, and we are two two-point conversions away from being a five-win, and being in the playoff team. It’s going to give a stimulus to the kids to work in the offseason, focus, realized that a play here a play there is a difference in your season,” said Kelley.