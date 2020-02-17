Mohawks take down Cadets to win second straight State Title

WHEELING, W.Va. – It was a big night on the ice as the Morgantown Mohawks played for the West Virginia State Hockey Title.

The Mohawks took on the Linsly Cadets at the Wheeling Nailer’s Wes Banco Arena.

It was the Cadets who struck first as Ryan Dembiczak scores early to give Linsly a 1-0 lead.

But with 2:13 to go in the first period, Morgantown’s David Arthur scored on a power play to tie the game at one.

Brayden Wilson scored in the second period to put the Mohawks up 3-1 and they didn’t stop there.

Linsly answered but the Mohawks still led 3-2.

Both teams will find the back of the net again, but the Mohawks will prevail and go on to win 4-3, the final score.

Morgantown wins its second consecutive state title and the coveted Bob Otten Trophy.