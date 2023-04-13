MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – The close of the high school baseball regular season is less than a month away in the state of West Virginia and with 14 games played, Morgantown is undefeated against in-state competition and aiming to keep the momentum going.

With a 9-8 win over regional foe Bridgeport last night, the Mohigans sit at 13-1 with the only loss of the season coming on the road against Catoctin (MD) last week.

A veteran batting order with versatility from one to nine leads the way with seven double-digit run performances so far and gives head coach Pat Sherald plenty of options on the lineup card.

“We’ve been able to string together quality at-bats and have some big innings. In our lineup, we have the ability to do a couple different things. We can steal some bases in certain spots and in other spots, the middle of the lineup, our guys can hit for power and drive the ball in the gaps,” he said.

While the production at the plate was something of a sure thing with the returning bats that Sherald knew he had, the pitching staff was another story.

After a six-inch growth spurt in the offseason, lefty Hunter Dakan leads the rotation alongside Dylan Travinski while other emerging arms like Caleb Neer and Tommy Montague give the skipper a variety of options for every scenario.

“If you heard anyone talk about our program, they would talk about we had to replace 80% of our innings either from graduation or we had some injuries, so the opportunity was there, and we’ve had some people step up,” he said.

The Mohigans have benefited heavily from a group of arms that were eager to prove themselves coming into the season.

“A lot of new faces, a lot of new names on the mound but they’re hungry and they know the opportunity is there to go earn innings and opportunities are still there so that’s been a huge positive to this point in the season,” Sherald continued.

Morgantown looks to continue its hot run of form against top competition this Friday against Huntington at the McDonald’s Classic before heading to PNC Park to battle Ringgold (MD) on Saturday.

The Mohigans get a return trip from Bridgeport in another rematch of last season’s regional final on Tuesday at Dale Miller Field.