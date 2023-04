MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – A four-run sixth inning and the tying run reaching base in the sixth inning were not enough for Morgantown to overcome Wheeling Park in a 6-4 loss at Mylan Park.

After five scoreless innings, the Patriots struck for six in the top of the sixth before the Mohigans responded with four in the bottom half of the inning. Morgantown brought the winning run to the plate in the seventh but Amber Thompson recorded the final out to close the game.