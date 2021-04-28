Mohigans are states bound after using big third quarter to beat Bucs

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown held off Buckhannon-Upshur to win the Regional Final and secure a spot in the state tournament.

But this game wasn’t a cake walk for the Mohigans.

It was give and go throughout the entire first half and was a one point game at the end of the first two quarters.

Morgantown collected a spark in the third quarter and outscored the Bucs 30-12 to secure a lead they never lost after that.

Morgantown downed Buckhannon-Upshur 83-58 for the region crown and the go-ahead to Charleston where they will see Woodrow Wilson in the first round.

Brooks Gage led the Mohigans with 21 points, Carson Poffenberger had 16 points and Alec Poland finished with 14.

Ryan Hurst scored his 1,000th career point and led the Bucs with 22 points. Lamar Hurst added 16 for the Bucs.