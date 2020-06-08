Mohigans back on the turf as football team begins summer workouts

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – As Governor Jim Justice announced last week, high school athletics are able to start summer workouts on June 8.

The Morgantown High School football program took full advantage and was out on Pony Lewis Field bright and early.

But these aren’t normal workouts and they certainly aren’t under normal conditions. The football team followed strict guidelines by using proper sanitation, face masks and broke the team up into small groups.

But with new rules, a new turf and a new head coach, the Mohigans have a lot to get used to.

“I tell the kids we’re trying to slow cook them not get everything in at once. So basically we’re just teaching them how we run things, how we get on the line, how we do just the basics and we’re building slowly to where when we get back in the weight room we can do normal work outs, we’re good to go,” Sean Biser, MHS Football Head Coach, said.

And while the team has been communicating through Zoom calls, it is agreed that they are ready to be back on the field together as a team.

“I think the kids will benefit from it tremendously. I think our teams will benefit from it. You know I know we have to protect our kids, their health, but we also need to keep their social and emotional health. Kids aren’t programmed to be isolated, you know they’re programmed to be with teammates and this is certainly a step in the right direction,” John Bowers, Morgantown High Athletic Director, said.

Biser also says he likes what he’s working with so far and is excited to be the new leader of this Mohigan team.

“The first group this morning I was hyped. I was trying to be calm and cool because I knew we had a lot going on but I’m very excited to be here I mean this is a beautiful stadium, beautiful facility and we’ve got some great looking kids come through here to work out with us,” Biser said.

As for all of the time away from sports, Biser and company came up with a game plan to get the players back in football shape.

“We treated every kid like they haven’t done anything for two months. So we’re coaching to the kid that’s most out of shape. Some of our kids have been training on their own and doing things but for the most part we’ve just tried to do it where were teaching to the least in-shape kid,” Biser said.

Organization was the name of the game for Morgantown High. A lot of planning went into these sessions to ensure each and every athlete was safe.

“It’s a meticulous process and we’ve had to group all of our kids, assign coaches with all of our kids, make sure we have social distancing, keep the kids separate so there’s a lot of guidelines we’ve had to follow. You can see our coaches are cleaning weights in between each group now. So there’s been a lot that’s going into planning and you know, the mechanics of how things are working,” Biser said.

“It’s not hard at all we’ve got the best coaches, the most cooperative coaches. We got on a Microsoft team call and we said hey who wants to participate in phase one and we got a list and we hashed out times and anyone that wanted field time we carved out time for them,” Bowers said.

Each Mohigan sports team has scheduled dates and times for workouts and will continue to follow the guidelines.