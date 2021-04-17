Mohigans’ big second inning sets them up for a win over Applemen

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown baseball team recorded a win over Musselman, 6-1, and all of the Mohigans runs came in the first and second innings.

Morgantown got off to a strong start defensively, holding the Applemen to no runs in the first or second inning.

Offensively, in the bottom of the first inning, Quincy Thorton stole second which led to Ryan Fluharty stealing home to put the Mohigans up 1-0.

Still in the bottom of the first, Morgantown goes up 2-0 after Quincy touches home plate.

The rest of the Mohigans runs came in the bottom of the second inning.

Zach Brennan recorded two RBI’s in the bottom of the second to give Morgantown a 6-0 lead.

The Applemen scored one run but Morgantown went on to win 6-1, the final score.

Thorton drew three walks for the Mohigans.