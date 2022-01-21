Mohigans conquered first half battle, sweep Hawks in regular season series

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown swept the regular season series with University after a 58-41 win on Friday night.

The Hawks put up a good fight. UHS went on a 6-0 scoring run to start the game.

Morgantown climbed back and earned a one point lead, 14-13, after one quarter.

University wasn’t done battling yet, the two teams traded the lead in the second quarter until the Mohigans pulled away for a 31-27 lead at the halftime break.

Morgantown extended its lead even further in the third quarter to put the Hawks away.

Kate Hawkins led the Mohigans with 15 points, Lily Jordan finished the night with 12 points.