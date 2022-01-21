Mohigans conquered first half battle, sweep Hawks in regular season series

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown swept the regular season series with University after a 58-41 win on Friday night.

The Hawks put up a good fight. UHS went on a 6-0 scoring run to start the game.

Morgantown climbed back and earned a one point lead, 14-13, after one quarter.

University wasn’t done battling yet, the two teams traded the lead in the second quarter until the Mohigans pulled away for a 31-27 lead at the halftime break.

Morgantown extended its lead even further in the third quarter to put the Hawks away.

Kate Hawkins led the Mohigans with 15 points, Lily Jordan finished the night with 12 points.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories