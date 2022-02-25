MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown and Wheeling Park have now met four times on the hardwood this season with the Mohigans claiming the AAAA Region I, Section 1 title on Friday night.

Wheeling Park had the lead at the halftime break before two back to back buckets by Lily Jordan gave MHS the lead 42-38 at the end of three.

The Patriots again regained the lead in the fourth 50-45 with just over a minute on the clock.

That’s when the Mohigans went to work.

Sofia Wassick hit a triple to cut the Patriots’s lead to two then scored an and-one layup to take the one point lead.

With seconds on the clock, Lindsay Bechtel put two more points on the board along with a couple clutch free throws to cap Morgantown’s 10-0 run in the final minute of the game.

Morgantown wins the section crown 55-50 over Wheeling Park.

Jordan led the Mohigans with 15 points, Wassick scored 12 and Bechtel added 11 points in the win.