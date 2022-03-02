MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown girls basketball team is states bound for the second year in a row after defeating cross-town rival University, 51-31.

The Mohigans showed strong defense and offense early on, getting off to an 8-0 start and leading University 10-4 after one.

At the half, Morgantown built up a 10 point lead.

The Mohigans never lost the lead from there, taking a 37-22 advantage at the end of three.

Morgantown hit 10 threes in the win to make this the second-straight game with double-digit three balls.

Sofia Wassick led the Mohigans with 12 points. University’s Emily Sharkey led all scorers with 14 points.