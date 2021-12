MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown improved to 4-0 after a comfortable win over Cabell Midland.

The Mohigans led from the jump. Morgantown went on a 7-0 scoring run to start the first quarter and they ended it on top 20-7.

Morgantown never lost the lead from there. Rather, they extended it and led the Knights 37-15 at the halftime break.

Brooks Gage’s 15 points led the Mohigans to a 72-41 win. Sharron Young added 14 points, Alec Poland scored 13 and Brody Davis finished with 12 points.