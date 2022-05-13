MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown claimed the AAA Region I, Section 1 title over Wheeling Park 13-12 on Friday night.

The Mohigans built up a 7-0 lead entering the fifth inning but the Patriots started a late rally.

Wheeling Park put four runs up in the top of the fifth, shut out Morgantown in the bottom of the fifth and sixth, then had a monster eight-run seventh inning to tie up the game 12-12.

Morgantown kept Park off the board in the top of the eighth then a bases loaded walk for Domenic Colasante gave the Mohigans the one-run win.

Morgantown is the sectional champion and will face the winner of Bridgeport and University in the regional final.