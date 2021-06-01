Mohigans dust Bruins in sectional play

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown shut out Brooke 9-0 in the first game of the Class-AAA Sectional Tournament to move on in the winners bracket.

The Mohigans got ahead early in the bottom of the first with bases loaded. Domenic Colasante drew a walk that scored a run to put them up 1-0. Then the bases were juiced again and Zach Owens was walked to give Morgantown a 2-0 lead at the end of one inning.

In the bottom of the second, Zach Brennan’s RBI single scored another run to give Morgantown a 3-0 lead.

Morgantown went on to shut out Brooke 9-0.