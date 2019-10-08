Mohigans end Day One of HS Golf Championship in 6th Place

WHEELIING, W.Va. – After the first day of competition at the 2019 WVSSAC HS Golf Championship at Oglebay Resort, Morgantown finds itself in sixth place.

The Mohigans were led by Jack Wiedebusch, who shot an 87 on the day. Collectively, MHS put together a 269 as a team. That puts them 24 shots out of the lead, and fifteen shots out of fourth.

A trio of Triple-A clubs – Wheeling Park (245) Capital (247) and Huntington (247) – all separated themselves from the pack during the day.

Also in Class-AAA, Preston High School’s Luke Livengood put together a decent round of 90.

Coaches and other spectators noted the overall high scores across the board of all three classes, Tuesday. Teams needed to adjust to the changing conditions of the course after Monday’s rain.



The tournament concludes Wednesday.