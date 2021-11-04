Mohigans excited to return to Beckley, see Cabell Midland in state semifinal

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown boys soccer team won a Sectional and Regional title this season which landed them a state tournament bid.

The last time any Morgantown boys soccer squad did those things, they won the state title back in 2015.

That means nobody on the current team has been to the state tournament so they intend to go all the way.

Morgantown sees Cabell Midland in the semifinal on Friday.

The Mohigans are determined to get through Cabell Midland in order to keep their successful season alive and they look to capitalize on the Knights’ weaknesses in order to do so.

“We know they have a lot of great players, they have a really good player of the year candidate on their team so we’re looking out for him. But other than that, we just want to play our game and make them conform to us,” senior Dominic Gabriele said.

“It’s pretty amazing. MHS hasn’t gone to a state tournament or even won Sectionals in the last six years so being the first team to do that in a long time brings a lot of joy to me. It’s nice that I’m apart of the team and I’m hoping that we can execute the next two games going forward,” junior James Percifield said.

The Mohigans also hope to use their fast-style of play to possess and outscore the Knights.

Morgantown and Cabell Midland kickoff on Friday night 30 minutes after the first Triple-A boys game that starts at 5 p.m.