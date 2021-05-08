Mohigans fall in AAAA State Championship, 47-46 to Patriots

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Top-seeded Morgantown fell one point short in a heartbreaking loss to No. 2 George Washington in the Class Quad-A State Championship on Saturday.

But this game was nothing short of a thriller. From the top, the Patriots went on a 7-0 run to start the game.

But Morgantown closed in on the Patriots’ lead to close out the first quarter 16-10, GW on top.

The second quarter was the Mohigans ball game. Alec Poland had 10 points in the first half to bring the Mohigans back in the game.

Morgantown outscored GW 16-4 in the second quarter but it was freshman Sharron Young who gave Morgantown its first lead of the game by one point.

The Mohigans extended their lead 26-20 into the halftime break.

In the third quarter scoring went back and forth but Morgantown still took a three point lead after three quarters.

The fourth quarter is when this game got crazy. The Patriots tie the game u pat 41, then Alex Yoakum gave GW the lead by one point.

With 31 seconds left on the clock, Poland hit two foul shots that gave Morgantown the one point lead back.

Then with 14 seconds left in the game, Ben Nicol drills a two point jumper to again give GW the lead and that will be the shot that does it.

Morgantown had nine seconds to try and score, but nothing fell for the Mohigans as they fall 47-46 to George Washington.

Poffenberger led the Mohigans with 17 points and Poland added 14 points.

Yoakum led the Patriots with 17 points and Nicol had 14 points.

“I thought the guys stuck together and when it was just the players and coaches in the locker room or on the court in practice, this was a very tight knit group. I love these seniors but they’re not going anywhere they’re going to be a part of my life and I’m sure I’ll be apart of theirs. We have a great program we’re building here and we just didn’t win tonight. It’s a shame because it’s a lot of work and you want that ring, you want that banner but we’re going to be a great program and we’ll be down here again,” Morgantown head coach Dave Tallman said after the game.

Morgantown finishes its season as state runners up with a 19-2 record.