MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – In the first of two regular season meetings between the rivals, the Morgantown volleyball team knocked off University with a three-set sweep on Tuesday night.

In three tightly contested sets, the Mohigans were able to outlast the Hawks in each while resisting late rallies in all three.

Morgantown secured set wins by scores of 25-20, 25-21 and 25-21 en route to its fifth win of the season.