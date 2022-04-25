MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown took down Bridgeport 7-1 on Monday evening at Dale Miller Field.

The Indians started off on a high note as Anthony Dixon’s single drove in Cam Cole for Bridgeport’s only run of the night.

Morgantown didn’t come alive until the bottom of the third where Jeffrey Poach drove in the Mohigans’ first two runs.

The Mohigans put up five runs total in the fifth and the sixth inning to secure the 7-1 win.

Reed Bailey, the winning pitcher, struck out seven batters.

Poach, Jacob Kennell and Aaaron Jamison all finished with two RBI each for the Mohigans.